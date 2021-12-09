Families able to return to Rosemont at Oak Valley following winter storm

Residents of Rosemont at Oak Valley are finally allowed to return to their homes. Relocation specialists are diligently working with residents to ensure a seamless and expeditious return to their units, according to the Housing Authority of Travis County.

"We are thrilled to announce the initiation of a much-anticipated return for the residents of Rosemont at Oak Valley. It has been a long and arduous process, but with the collective efforts of residents, contracted professionals, and Travis County Commissioners Court, we are now able to safely return residents to their homes," stated Patrick B. Howard, Executive Vice President of Strategic Housing Finance Corporation.

The Rosemont is a Strategic Housing Finance Corporation Property (SHFC) — an arm of the Travis County Housing Authority. 87 families had been told they were being forced out of the affordable housing units in South Austin following Winter Storm Uri.

"With the safety of our residents being the top priority, we deemed it paramount that residents be temporarily relocated during the comprehensive remediation process", said Wilmer Roberts, President of the Board of Directors for SHFC.

Residents of Rosemont had received a letter from their property management company in early July stating their leases would be terminated on July 31 because of "natural disaster" or "catastrophe" — referencing February’s deadly winter storms.

On July 13, the Travis County Commissioners Court ensured those residents that they would not be displaced by securing a commitment from the Housing Authority of Travis County (HATC) and SHFC to withdraw the termination notice.

