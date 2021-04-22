WCRAS adopts tech from Petco Love to help reunite lost pets, families

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter will be teaming up with Petco Love to help reunite lost pets with their families on National Lost Dog and Cat Awareness Day.

Petco Love, formerly known as the Petco Foundation, has developed Petco Love Lost, a new searchable national database using patented facial recognition technology to make finding lost pets easier.

The new simple-to-use tool will be easily accessible beginning April 22 to participating animal organizations nationwide and anyone who finds a lost pet. Uploaded photos of a missing dog or cat are immediately scanned to determine whether the lost pet is at a participating shelter or with a neighbor in the community.

"We see firsthand how quickly a pet can go missing, whether they were curious, following a scent, wandered through an open gate, or became scared during a storm," said WCRAS animal services director Misty Valenta. "We work tirelessly to care for pets, whether they’re awaiting their forever home or lost and need help getting back to their families. There’s nothing more rewarding than reuniting families with their beloved pets, and with Petco Love Lost, we’re confident it can lead to many more happy reunions, right here in Williamson County."

Petco Love president Susanne Kogut says that one in three pets goes missing in their lifetime, which adds up to an estimated 10 million missing pets each year.

"That gives us 10 million reasons why we created Petco Love Lost, because we believe nothing is more important than keeping people and pets together for a lifetime of love," Kogut said. "Together with Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, our goal is to keep pets where they belong - at home, with you."

To learn more about the new database, click here.

To learn more about the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, click here.