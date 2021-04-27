WCRAS holds $12 adoption special to mark new weekend hours

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is celebrating its new weekend hours with an adoption special.

WCRAS says that starting Saturday, May 1, the shelter will be open seven days a week from 12-6 p.m.

To celebrate, WCRAS is offering $12 adoptions for medium and large adult dogs or adult cats. Regular adoption fees at the shelter are $75.

The $12 fee covers the pet's spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate shots, and microchipping, which WCRAS says it will even register for adopters. Adopters will also receive a free wellness voucher which can be redeemed at participating local vet offices.

Potential adopters must be 18 years or older, have a valid ID, and fill out an adoption questionnaire. WCRAS says all adoptions are first-come, first-serve.

Anyone wishing to adopt can go online to see a list of adoptable pets at WCRAS. Interested adopters can email to schedule an appointment.