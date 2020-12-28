WCRAS offers tips to keep pets safe during New Year's Eve fireworks

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is offering tips for pet owners to help keep their furry friends safe during New Year's Eve celebrations.

WCRAS says that fireworks mean an influx of stray animals spooked by all the unexpected loud noises and that while many families make plans to be home with their pets during scheduled fireworks shows, it's the impromptu neighborhood celebrations that can scare pets away.

According to the ASPCA, one in five pets goes missing after being scared by loud noises, like fireworks.

WCRAS is sharing the following tips to help keep your furry family member safe:

Exercise your pets during the day to help tire them out

Bring your pets inside and secure them while the fireworks are going off so they do not run away

Turn on the TV or play music to help keep them calm

Accompany your pet outside for outdoor potty breaks

Check your fencing for any weak spots or holes a scared animal could escape through

Make sure your pet has a collar, ID tag, and microchip with up-to-date contact information

Snap a photo of your pet to keep handy in case they do get lost

Consult your veterinarian about medication if your pet exhibits extra anxiety during fireworks

If you won’t be home, consider boarding your pet to keep it safe

WCRAS offers free microchips, including registration, to residents within its jurisdiction thanks to a grant from the Petco Foundation.

Anyone seeking to make an appointment to have their pet chipped can email wcras@wilco.org. The shelter will be open on New Year’s Day from noon to 4 p.m. for emergencies and pet reclaims.

