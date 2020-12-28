WCRAS offers tips to keep pets safe during New Year's Eve fireworks
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is offering tips for pet owners to help keep their furry friends safe during New Year's Eve celebrations.
WCRAS says that fireworks mean an influx of stray animals spooked by all the unexpected loud noises and that while many families make plans to be home with their pets during scheduled fireworks shows, it's the impromptu neighborhood celebrations that can scare pets away.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS
The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is offering tips for pet owners to help keep their furry friends safe during New Year's Eve celebrations.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
According to the ASPCA, one in five pets goes missing after being scared by loud noises, like fireworks.
WCRAS is sharing the following tips to help keep your furry family member safe:
Advertisement
- Exercise your pets during the day to help tire them out
- Bring your pets inside and secure them while the fireworks are going off so they do not run away
- Turn on the TV or play music to help keep them calm
- Accompany your pet outside for outdoor potty breaks
- Check your fencing for any weak spots or holes a scared animal could escape through
- Make sure your pet has a collar, ID tag, and microchip with up-to-date contact information
- Snap a photo of your pet to keep handy in case they do get lost
- Consult your veterinarian about medication if your pet exhibits extra anxiety during fireworks
- If you won’t be home, consider boarding your pet to keep it safe
WCRAS offers free microchips, including registration, to residents within its jurisdiction thanks to a grant from the Petco Foundation.
RELATED: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter partners with Jail To Jobs
Anyone seeking to make an appointment to have their pet chipped can email wcras@wilco.org. The shelter will be open on New Year’s Day from noon to 4 p.m. for emergencies and pet reclaims.