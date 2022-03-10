WCRAS to celebrate 15 years with live broadcast, adoption special

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) is celebrating 15 years!

WCRAS is holding a live birthday party on its Facebook page starting at noon March 14 so everyone can join in on the festivities with a birthday cake for the pups and special gifts for the cats.

The shelter has also created a special birthday wish list for anyone that would like to buy the dogs and cats a birthday gift. To view the wish list, click here.

In addition to the broadcast, WCRAS is celebrating 15 years by offering adoptions of medium to large adult dogs and adult cats at just $15 when you schedule an appointment.

Those interested can view adoptable pets online, then email adoption@wilco.org to schedule an appointment. This adoption special runs through March 14.

