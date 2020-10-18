WCSO looking for missing teen in Brushy Creek

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

WCSO reported early Sunday morning that 15-year-old Hailey Martin was last seen around midnight last night at her home near 8600 block of Ephraim Road in Brushy Creek.

She has long brown hair and was last seen wearing a green hoodie and carrying a Victorian doll, a black backpack and a blue suitcase.

Anyone who has seen her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

