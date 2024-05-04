We Are Blood in need of O-positive donors

A local blood bank is in need of O-positive donors.

We Are Blood says, due to a recent high number of trauma-related patients, over 200 O-positive donations were sent to hospitals on Thursday alone.

That blood type now needs to be replenished to help more patients.

According to We Are Blood, O-positive blood can be received by over 80 percent of patients of central Texas.

To book an appointment to donate blood, visit here.