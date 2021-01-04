We Are Blood needs convalescent plasma following holiday COVID spike

We Are Blood says it is experiencing a critical shortage in donations of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients.

Officials say the need has risen drastically as area hospitalizations have spiked over the past weeks. We Are Blood says it's seen a steady uptick in requests since the Thanksgiving holiday with growing demand for convalescent plasma skyrocketing after Christmas and New Year's.

Convalescent plasma is collected from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. Their plasma possesses antibodies and is transfused to help current COVID-19 patients to fight the virus. Since April, We Are Blood has provided over 3,000 units to local COVID-19 patients at Central Texas hospitals.

"During the spike in Central Texas hospitalizations experienced in July, we were sending 20-25 units of convalescent plasma a day to local hospitals," said Nick Canedo, VP of Communications for We Are Blood, in a news release. "Saturday alone we sent 84 units to local patients. At that pace, we could run out of life-saving convalescent plasma in a matter of days."

To qualify to donate convalescent plasma, individuals need to have had a lab tested diagnosis of COVID-19 or a positive antibody result, been without symptoms for at least 14 days, and meet all other blood donation criteria. Recovered individuals who wish to donate COVID-19 convalescent plasma should submit the qualification form here. We Are Blood staff will work 1-on-1 with qualified donors to set up an appointment.

On January 5th and 6th, St. David's HealthCare will be hosting a convalescent plasma blood drive at their Emergency Center in Cedar Park. Convalescent plasma donations and regular whole blood donations will be collected. To donate convalescent plasma, individuals can submit the questionnaire here, all other donors can schedule normally through weareblood.org.

WRB continues to test all donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Individuals who donate through any of WRB’s donor centers or mobile drives will receive an antibody test free of charge, with the results delivered to them via WRB’s donor portal within seven days. Antibody tests cannot diagnose an active infection of COVID-19. Individuals, who are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed, should wait at least 14 days from the last day of symptoms or exposure.

Blood donations can be made by appointment at any of three donor centers on North Lamar, in Round Rock and South Austin, or at one of We Are Blood’s mobile drives. Face coverings and appointments are mandatory. Check locations for hours and days of operation.