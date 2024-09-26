Austin Public Health investigates possible increase in human West Nile virus cases

The brief Austin Public Health is investigating an increase in possible human cases of West Nile virus. There was a spike in mosquitoes collected this summer that tested positive.



Austin Public Health officials say they're investigating an increase in possible human cases of West Nile virus. There was a spike in mosquitoes collected earlier this summer that tested positive, prompting alerts.

Officials at Austin Public Health told FOX 7 they are now actively investigating about a dozen possible human West Nile virus cases.

According to the CDC, so far this year, there have been three confirmed cases of West Nile virus in Travis County and one confirmed case in Williamson County. The new review of possible additional cases in Travis County may be part of a statewide trend.

The Texas Department of State Health Services tracks arbovirus, like West Nile. Except for Hays County, West Nile activity is noted along the I-35 corridor from Waco through Austin to San Antonio. The state data shows the Metroplex and the Houston areas have had the largest number of confirmed cases in Texas.

FOX 7 spoke to people on the Austin Hike and Bike Trail and asked them if they had noticed more mosquitoes buzzing around.

"I noticed the mosquito population was very high, and I was getting eaten alive every time I went out to feed the cats. And so, I had this mysterious illness a few months ago. But I did just read on Reddit this morning, somebody in North Austin tested positive for West Nile and has some pretty bad symptoms," said a jogger.

Another woman said she had also been bitten by mosquitoes recently. She wasn’t concerned but also said the threat should not be ignored.

"I think maybe like more education about it because I don't think most people know what it is or how serious it is," said the woman.

Using bug spray is the best way to beat the bite. It’s also advised to wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk. If you have outdoor water features, like bird baths, keep the water fresh daily. Also, it’s a good idea to drain stagnant water from flowerpots, pet dishes, and clear out clogged gutters.

Most people recover from the virus, and some even get it without showing symptoms, but there have been six deaths in Texas so far this year.

Statewide, there have been 64 confirmed cases this year. The data also shows there have been 82 cases where the virus has turned up in blood that's been donated. Officials say those cases are not included in the official count.