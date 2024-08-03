Williamson County warning about busy West Nile Virus season

The Williamson County and Cities Health District is warning residents about a thriving West Nile virus this summer.

Most recently, four mosquito traps in Georgetown and one in Hutto tested positive at the end of July.

Late Friday night, the county began spraying those areas. They plan to return Saturday night.

"The truck uses very, very small droplets of the pesticide in order to make contact with just the mosquito," said Jason Fritz, WCCHD integrated vector management program lead.

"What’s been interesting though is we are seeing activity a little bit earlier in the season here locally in Williamson County than what we have in years past," said Fritz.

The county tests for West Nile every year from May to November.

This year, the first positive result came back in June, and Fritz said cases have remained steady. Since that first result, the county found 26 positive samples of West Nile virus; that number is creeping up on last year's total of 35.

"We had a fairly mild winter and almost one of our wettest springs on record," said Fritz. "Putting those two things together really catalyzed mosquito populations booming this season."

Fritz points to birds as another reason for the higher activity at the start of mosquito season.

"One of the possible theories is that we have more birds that are susceptible to infection, just because older birds have died off and we have younger birds that are maturing and getting bit by mosquitoes, and that’s how it’s maintained," said Fritz.

The county also decided to add eight more traps this year, which could also affect the count. So far, Fritz said almost every city in the county has had at least one positive sample.

One person also tested positive for the virus.

"Just because we’ve had one case reported, I suspect that there are probably more people that have been sick with West Nile," said Fritz. "They just didn’t go and didn’t get tested for it."

Most people who catch West Nile will never know they have it. In fact, less than one percent of people will develop a severe case. People most at risk are elderly or their immune system is compromised. About 20 percent will just feel crummy.

"It's just kind of that very nondescript flu-like illness, just fever, you just feel run down, fatigued, you may have some neck stiffness, occasionally a rash," said Fritz.

That’s why Fritz encourages people to take extra precautions when spending time outside this summer.

"The biggest thing that we recommend, especially if you’re going to be out early in the morning or late in the evening is using insect repellent," said Fritz.

Mosquitoes breed in standing water, like temporary swimming pools, pools of condensation from air conditioning pipes, and saucers under flower pots.

Fritz recommends seeing a doctor if you start feeling under the weather. If a doctor confirms you have West Nile, that will help the county identify hot spots and allow them to spray for mosquitoes.

For more information, go to the WCCHD website or visit the Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile website. WCCHD also has a Mosquito Surveillance Dashboard that shows positive trap locations on a map and other information.