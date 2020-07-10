West Nile Virus detected in mosquito trapping site in Williamson County

West Nile Virus has been found in a mosquito collection trap in Williamson County.

According to the county, the sample was collected on July 9 from a trap near Southwest Williamson County Regional Park located in the area of FM 1431 and CR 175. The positive test was indicated in a lab result from the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin and reported to WCCHD on July 10.

Due to the location of nearby neighborhoods and outdoor activities at the park, the county is asking the community to be vigilant in protecting themselves from mosquitoes.

The county recommends these mosquito safety precautions:

Defend by using an EPA-approved insect repellent

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors, especially at Dusk and Dawn

Drain standing water in flower pots, pet dishes, or clogged gutters so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed and treat water that can’t be drained

The county says the species collected have a flight range of about a mile.

"Williamson County parks staff will continue mosquito control efforts with the treatment of standing water with larvacide, WCCHD will continue enhanced monitoring and testing, along with increased public outreach and education. Williamson County is prepared to take additional action if necessary," the county stated in a press release.

There have been no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in Williamson County since 2017.