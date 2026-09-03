West Nile virus in Hays County: 9th mosquito trap tests positive

The Brief Another mosquito trap has tested positive for West Nile virus in Hays County The trap was collected on Sept. 1 in Wimberley This is the ninth trap to test positive in Hays County this year



Another mosquito trap has tested positive for West Nile virus in Hays County.

West Nile virus mosquito trap in Wimberley

The backstory:

The mosquito trap sample was collected on Sept. 1, in the 78675 ZIP code area in Wimberley.

This is the ninth West Nile virus mosquito pool collected in Hays County this summer.

For more information, visit Hays County Development Services website or call

(512) 393-2150

What they're saying:

"Mosquito-borne illness is a shared public health concern, and prevention starts with each of us," Hays County Judge and Director of Emergency Management Ruben Becerra said. "We encourage residents throughout Hays County to make the three Ds — Defend, Dress and Drain — part of their routine. By taking a few simple precautions and looking out for one another, we can help reduce the risk of West Nile Virus in our community."

"This positive mosquito pool is an important reminder for Wimberley residents to stay vigilant as we move through the remainder of mosquito season," Precinct 3 Commissioner Morgan Hammer said. "Simple steps like eliminating standing water around your home and using insect repellent when spending time outdoors can make a meaningful difference. I appreciate the continued work of our Development Services team to monitor mosquito activity and keep our communities informed."

What is West Nile virus?

Dig deeper:

While mosquitoes are present year-round, they are most active from May through November.

Infected mosquitoes can transmit West Nile through bites.

Symptoms

Symptoms of the infection can include fever, headaches, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, a skin rash on the torso of the body, and swollen lymph nodes.

About 80% of infected people usually show no symptoms.

While the risk is low for severe symptoms, people over the age of 50 and those with compromised immune systems can be at an increased risk for stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis and, in extremely rare cases, death.

Patients can expect to have symptoms for three to six days, but may experience fatigue and weakness for weeks or even months.

There is currently no treatment for West Nile virus.

Preventing mosquito breeding

Everyone is encouraged to protect themselves from mosquito bites and prevent mosquito breeding.

Mosquitoes can breed in as little as one teaspoon of standing water. By draining all sources of standing water in and around your property, you reduce the number of places mosquitoes can lay their eggs and breed.

Remember the 3 Ds:

Defend: Whenever outside, use EPA-approved insect repellents, and always follow label instructions.

Dress: Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing outside.

Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.