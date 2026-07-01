West Nile virus in Travis County: Mosquito pool tests positive

The Brief Austin Public Health says it's identified a positive mosquito pool for West Nile virus in the 78733 zip code No human cases but APH says this indicates that the virus is in the community



Austin Public Health says it has identified a positive mosquito pool for West Nile virus.

The backstory:

APH says the positive result was in the 78733 zip code.

While there have been no human cases identified at this time, APH says the positive pool indicates that West Nile virus is in the community.

Mosquitoes are present in Central Texas year-round, but the population is largest and most active from May through November. During this period, the APH Environmental Vector Control Unit monitors the mosquito population.

What they're saying:

"The weather we've seen this year has been a perfect storm for mosquito breeding," said Todd Mers, Austin Public Health Program Manager. "With this increased mosquito activity, we need to take precautions anytime we’re outside. Let’s follow the four Ds and safely enjoy the summer."

By the numbers:

In 2025, 41 mosquito pools in Travis County tested positive for West Nile virus, and five West Nile virus cases were reported in Austin-Travis County residents.

Approximately 20% of people infected with West Nile virus develop symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

Of those infected, few develop further serious illnesses, usually affecting the central nervous system.

What you can do:

West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the United States. It is typically spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Nile virus is not spread through coughing, sneezing or touching other people or live animals.

People over 60 years of age are at greater risk of developing serious disease, as are those with medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension or kidney disease. Organ transplant recipients are also at risk for more severe forms of disease.

Know the dangers and fight the bite with the "four Ds":

Drain standing water : Mosquitoes breed in standing water and need as little as one teaspoon. Emptying water that accumulates in toys, tires, trash cans, buckets, clogged rain gutters and plant pots will deny mosquitoes a place to lay their eggs and reproduce.

Dusk to dawn : Although different species of mosquitoes are active at different times of day, the Culex mosquito that spreads West Nile virus is most active between dusk and dawn.

Dress : Wear pants and long sleeves when you are outside. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing; mosquito-repellent clothing is also available.

DEET: Apply insect repellant: Use an EPA-registered repellent such as those containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone. Apply on both exposed skin and clothing.

For more information on mosquitoes in Austin, visit Austin Public Health's website.