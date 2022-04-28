Westlake High School ranked as one of the nation's best schools

Westlake High School was ranked as one of the best schools in the nation, according to the U.S. News and World Report.

According to Eanes ISD, Westlake ranks first in the state for both 5A and 6A comprehensive four-year public high schools, not including schools with a selective admissions process.

"When we received the information to look up our results this year, it was a truly humbling experience to see our ranking jump to number one in all of Texas while also jumping dramatically nationally," said Ramsey. "We are so proud of our amazing students and their outstanding daily efforts in all academic and extracurricular areas and we also acknowledge the role our tireless and inspiring staff has in realizing this impressive achievement."

Westlake High School moved up 32 spots and is now no. 261.

Here is the breakdown:

#261 in National Rankings

#46 in Texas high schools#1 in Texas 5A and 6A comprehensive, four-year public high schools*

#6 in Austin metro high schools #1 in Austin metro, comprehensive, four-year public high schools*

#221 in STEM high schools

For more information on how U.S. News and World Report evaluates public high schools, click here.