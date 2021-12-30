Westlake High School's Todd Dodge named National Coach of the Year

Todd Dodge, head football coach at Westlake High School, has been named National Coach of the Year by the National High School Coaches Association.

Dodge led the Chaparrals to a perfect 16-0 season and the school’s third-straight championship title. This year’s state win marked Dodge’s seventh title overall.

At the beginning of the season, Dodge announced that this would be his final season before retirement.

"I'd be lying if I didn't say there was that extra little bit of juice every day for me," Dodge told FOX 7 in August. "I had one of our seniors ask me 'Coach, it's kind of like you're part of this senior class. We're all going out together'."

Within Dodge’s 35-year career, he’s been named National Coach of the Year three times and was inducted into the Texas High School Hall of Fame in 2006.

Prior to coaching in Austin, Dodge coached at Southlake High School in Northeast Texas where he won four state championships.

