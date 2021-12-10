Lago Vista HS football team's season ends with loss to Lorena

Lago Vista High School football head coach Craten Phillips and his Vikings were hoping to advance to the program's first-ever state championship game. It wasn't to be though as the team struggled in their state semifinal matchup against Lorena.

Loren won 55-17 and ended Lago Vista's dream season just one win shy of the title game.

"Yeah - it's the grit of these kids - it's the fight. If you look at em before the game - a lot of times - you look at the other team, you look at the other team - you'd probably pick the other team a lot of times on the hoof, but the heart in these kids and the fight in these kids have allowed them the success that they've had. That's why it's fun to coach this group of kids," Coach Phillips says.

