Westlake's Cade Klubnik named Gatorade Texas Football Player of the Year

Westlake High School's Cade Klubnik has been named Gatorade Texas Football Player of the Year. The 5-star quarterback and Clemson commit is the first player from Westlake to receive the honor. He's also one of three finalists for Gatorade National Player of the Year.

It's been a remarkable season for Klubnik. He's thrown for more than 2,600 yards and 34 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He's also run for more 12 more scores.

Klubnik can add to those numbers as Westlake takes the field against Katy in Waco in the 6A Division II state semifinals on December 11.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter