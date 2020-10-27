Westwood High School and Stoney Point face off following quarantine

The Friday night lights are shining bright on a Monday. Westwood High School faced Stoney point Monday after both teams had to quarantine at the beginning of the month.

“This was our first available date and we decided to tee it up on a Monday night,” said Anthony Wood the head football coach at Westwood.

“I think anytime you can line up a football game I don’t really think our kids care what day it’s on they just want to play,” said Wood when asked about playing on a Monday.

The two teams were set to face each other last Friday but because of COVID-19, both teams were quarantined at the beginning of the month.

Playing on a Monday is nothing new to Westwood.

“This is our second time to actually play on a Monday night, we played on a Monday night in 2005 when hurricane Rita was coming right through after Katrina. We played cedar park on a Monday night,” said Wood.

Coach Wood said COVID has really changed the season for pretty much everyone.

“Our schedules are just out the window. We’re not going to let those changes take away what we are trying to do. We are here to impact kids and make sure we give them a great high school experience,” said Wood.

While they’re out of quarantine and back in the game, Wood said they are taking all the necessary steps to prevent any potential spread of COVID-19 so they can continue to play the game they love.

