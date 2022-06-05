Where can my child get free meals this summer?
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are offering free meals to help keep kids fed this summer.
As the school year ends, children across Texas often lose access to consistent, nutritious school meals, so with the USDA's summer meal programs, kids can continue to eat healthy throughout the summer at no cost.
Children and teens age 18 and younger can receive free meals throughout the summer from any school. Some districts are even providing meals to enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.
Children do not need to register, be registered in a summer school program, or show proof of age, income, or residence to receive a free summer meal. Meals must be consumed on site per Texas Department of Agriculture regulations.
Families can also use the following tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:
- Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator
- Click here for an interactive site locator map
- Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304
The following school districts will have meals available for kids:
Austin ISD
The following AISD schools will be offering free meals:
- Andrews Elementary School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch service from 10:45-11:15 a.m. Monday through Friday
- Bedichek Middle School: June 6 to July 21 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch service from 12:10-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Blazier Elementary School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11-11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday
- Brown Elementary School: June 6-21 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch service from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday
- Campbell Elementary School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:15-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:10 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Cook Elementary School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30-11 a.m. Monday through Friday
- Covington Middle School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Crockett ECHS: June 6-21 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch service from 12:15-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Cunningham Elementary School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:05-7:35 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Dobie Middle School: June 6 to July 15 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Galindo Elementary School: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 8-8:40 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Garcia Young Men's Leadership Academy: June 6-23 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday
- Govalle Elementary School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Guerrero Thompson Elementary School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday
- Hart Elementary School: June 6 to July 15 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Houston Elementary School: June to July 18 with breakfast service from 7:15-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Jordan Elementary School: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Joslin Elementary School: June 6-21 with breakfast service from 7:30-7:45 a.m. and lunch service from 11:45 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Kealing Middle School: June 6-23 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch service from 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Kocurek Elementary School: June 6-21 with breakfast service from 7:45-8 a.m. and lunch service from 10:50-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday
- Langford Elementary School: June 6 to July 14 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11-11:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday
- Linder Elementary School: June 6 to July 14 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Lively Middle School: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Martin Middle School: June 6 to July 22 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- McBee Elementary School: June 6 to July 15 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Navarro ECHS: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 1-1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Norman-Sims Elementary School: June 6 to July 22 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Northeast ECHS: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Ortega Elementary School: June 6 to July 14 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 12-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Overton Elementary School: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12-12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Padron Elementary School: June 6-23 with breakfast service from 7:35-7:55 a.m. and lunch service from 12:20-12:40 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Palm Elementary School: June 6 to July 14 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:05-12:35 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Pecan Springs Elementary School: June 6 to July 29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Perez Elementary School: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Pillow Elementary School: June 6-21 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Pleasant Hill Elementary School: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Rodriguez Elementary School: June 6 to July 14 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Sanchez Elementary School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-7:45 a.m. and lunch service from 10:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Sunset Valley Elementary School: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 7:15-8:15 a.m. and lunch service from 11:15 a.m. -12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Travis ECHS: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:45 a.m. and lunch service from 12:45-1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Travis Heights Elementary School: June 6-23 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch service from 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Webb Middle School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch service from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday
- Widen Elementary School: June 6 to July 15 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Winn Elementary School: June 6-21 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Wooten Elementary School: June 6 to July 14 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch service from 11:15 a.m.- 12:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Mendez Middle School: June 6 to July 1 with breakfast service from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Eastside ECHS: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Burnet Middle School: June 6 to July 14 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders: June 6-23 with breakfast service from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch service from 1-1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Allison Elementary School: June 6 to July 15 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Akins ECHS: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for the month of June and Monday through Friday for the month of July
The Carver Museum will also be offering meals from June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Bastrop ISD
The following BISD schools will be offering free meals:
- Red Rock Elementary School: May 31-July 7 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch service from noon to 12:30 p.m.
- Cedar Creek Elementary School: May 31-August 5 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch service from noon to 12:30 p.m.
- Emile Elementary School: May 31-August 5 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch service from noon to 12:30 p.m.
- Bluebonnet Elementary School: May 31-August 5 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch service from noon to 12:30 p.m.
- Cedar Creek Middle School: May 31-July 7 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch service from 12:15 - 12:45 p.m.
- Bastrop Middle School: May 31-July 7 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch service from 12:15 - 12:45 p.m.
- Bastrop High School: May 31-June 30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 12:30-1 p.m.
- Cedar Creek High School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 12:30-1 p.m.
Burnet CISD
Burnet CISD will be offering summer meals at the following locations, except for the week of July 4:
- Shady Grove Elementary School: June 1 to July 29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Burnet High School - Athletic Field House: June 6 to July 28 with breakfast service from 9:15-9:45 a.m. and lunch service from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday
- Boys & Girls Club - Burnet: June 1 to July 29 with breakfast service from 8:40-9:10 a.m. and lunch service from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday
Del Valle ISD
The following DVISD schools will be offering free meals Monday through Thursday, except for the week of July 4:
- Baty Elementary: June 1-30 and July 11-28 with lunch service from 10 a.m. to noon
- Collins Elementary: June 1-30 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and July 11-28 with lunch service from 10 a.m. to noon
- Creedmoor Elementary: June 1-30 and July 11-28 with lunch service from 10 a.m. to noon
- Gilbert Elementary: June 1-30 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and July 11-28 with lunch service from 10 a.m. to noon
- Dailey Middle School: June 1-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and July 11-28 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Del Valle High School: June 1-30 with breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and July 11-28 with breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Dime Box ISD
Dime Box ISD will be offering free summer lunch June 1-30 Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Dime Box school cafeteria.
Elgin ISD
The following Elgin ISD schools will be offering free meals:
- Booker T Washington Elementary School: May 31 to July 1 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Elgin Elementary School: May 31 to July 25 with breakfast service from 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Neidig Elementary School: May 31 to July 1 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Elgin Intermediate School: May 31 to July 1 with breakfast service from 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Elgin Middle School: May 31 to July 1 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Elgin High School: May 31 to July 1 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Flatonia ISD
Flatonia ISD will be offering free summer meals June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Florence ISD
Florence ISD will be offering free summer meals in the Florence Elementary School cafeteria May 31 to June 30 with breakfast service 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Georgetown ISD
The following GISD schools will be offering free meals:
- Cooper Elementary School: May 31 to July 29 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Purl Elementary School: May 31 to July 29 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Williams Elementary School: May 31 to July 29 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Tippit Middle School: May 31 to July 29 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- East View High School: May 31 to July 29 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Hays CISD
The following Hays CISD campuses will be offering free meals, except for July 4:
- Camino Real Elementary School: June 6-24 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Tobias Elementary School: June 6 to August 4 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Uhland Elementary School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Simon Middle School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Hays High School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:15-8:15 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jarrell ISD
JISD will be offering free meals Monday through Thursday at Igo Elementary and Jarrell High School. Click here for the schedule.
La Grange ISD
The following LGISD schools will be offering free meals:
- La Grange Elementary School: May 31-July 29 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- La Grange High School: May 31-June 30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Leander ISD
The following LISD schools will be offering free meals:
- Reed Elementary School: June 6-July 29 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Running Brushy Middle School: June 6-July 29 with breakfast service from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Danielson Middle School: June 6-July 29 with breakfast service from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch service from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
Llano ISD
The following LISD schools will be offering free meals:
- Packsaddle Elementary School: June 1-30 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Llano Elementary School: June 1-30 with lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Lockhart ISD
The Dr. Eugene Clark Library will be offering free summer meals from June 3-July 29 with lunch service from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Manor ISD
The following MISD campuses will be offering free meals except for June 20 and July 4:
- Manor Elementary Early Learning Center: June 9 to July 7 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Manor New Tech Middle School: June 9 to July 28 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Oak Meadows Elementary Fine Arts Academy: June 9 to July 15 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Presidential Meadows Elementary: June 9 to July 15 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Manor Senior High School: June 6 to July 28 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Marble Falls ISD
The following Marble Falls ISD campuses will be offering free meals:
- Colt Elementary School: June 6 to July 28 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, bilingual services only available on Mondays
- Highland Lakes Elementary: May 31 to July 29 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Marble Falls Middle School: June 7 to July 29 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
New Braunfels ISD
The following NBISD schools will be offering free meals, except on Monday, June 20:
- Klein Road Elementary School: June 1-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- New Braunfels High School: June 3-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- New Braunfels Middle School: June 13-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Pflugerville ISD
The following PfISD schools will be offering free meals, except on July 4:
- Brookhollow Elementary School: July 10-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Dearing Elementary School: July 10-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Delco Primary: June 1-16 with breakfast service from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Dessau Elementary School: July 18-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday
- River Oaks Elementary School: July 25 to August 4 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 12:30-1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Ruth Barron Elementary School: June 1-24 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:30-1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Timmerman Elementary School: May 31 to August 12 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday
- Wieland Elementary School: May 31 to August 12 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday
- Windemere Elementary School: June 6-23 and July 6-21 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch service from 12:30-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Dessau Middle School: July 18-29 with breakfast service from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Park Crest Middle School: July 18-29 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday
- Pflugerville Middle School: July 18-29 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday
- Westview Middle School: July 18-29 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday
- Connally High School: June 6-23 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 12:30-1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Weiss High School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday
Round Rock ISD
The following RRISD schools will be offering free meals:
- Anderson Mill Elementary School: June 6-30 and July 7-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:40-1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Bluebonnet Elementary School: July 7-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:40-1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Callison Elementary School: July 7-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:20-12:40 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Union Hill Elementary School: July 7-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:40-1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Voigt Elementary School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:40-1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Hernandez Middle School: July 7-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:40-1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Hopewell Middle School: July 7-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:40-1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Grisham Middle School: July 7-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:40-1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Round Rock High School: June 6-23 and July 6-21 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Success High School: June 6-23 and July 6-21 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:35 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
San Marcos CISD
San Marcos CISD will be offering free meals except for July 4 and 5 at the following locations:
- Bonham Pre-Kindergarten: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Goodnight Middle School: June 7-23 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Mendez Elementary School: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- San Marcos High School: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Miller Middle School: July 18-29 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Allen Woods Resident Assembly: June 6 to August 5 with lunch service from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- C.M. Allen Resident Assembly: June 6 to August 5 with lunch service from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Purple Bus: June 6 to August 5 with lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Cuauhtemoc Hall: June 27 from July 1 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 12-1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Wonderland School: June 6 to August 5 with lunch service from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
Taylor ISD
The Main Street Intermediate Café will be offering meals from May 31 to August 12 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. No meals will be served the week of July 4.
Waelder ISD
WISD campuses will be serving breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.