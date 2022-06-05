Where can my child get free meals this summer?

Central Texas school districts are offering free meals to help keep kids fed this summer.

As the school year ends, children across Texas often lose access to consistent, nutritious school meals, so with the USDA's summer meal programs, kids can continue to eat healthy throughout the summer at no cost.

Children and teens age 18 and younger can receive free meals throughout the summer from any school. Some districts are even providing meals to enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.

Children do not need to register, be registered in a summer school program, or show proof of age, income, or residence to receive a free summer meal. Meals must be consumed on site per Texas Department of Agriculture regulations.

Families can also use the following tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:

Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator

Click here for an interactive site locator map

Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304

The following school districts will have meals available for kids:

The following AISD schools will be offering free meals:

Andrews Elementary School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch service from 10:45-11:15 a.m. Monday through Friday

Bedichek Middle School: June 6 to July 21 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch service from 12:10-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Blazier Elementary School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11-11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday

Brown Elementary School: June 6-21 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch service from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Campbell Elementary School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:15-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:10 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Cook Elementary School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30-11 a.m. Monday through Friday

Covington Middle School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Crockett ECHS: June 6-21 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch service from 12:15-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Cunningham Elementary School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:05-7:35 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Dobie Middle School: June 6 to July 15 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Galindo Elementary School: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 8-8:40 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Garcia Young Men's Leadership Academy: June 6-23 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Govalle Elementary School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Guerrero Thompson Elementary School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Hart Elementary School: June 6 to July 15 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Houston Elementary School: June to July 18 with breakfast service from 7:15-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday

Jordan Elementary School: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Joslin Elementary School: June 6-21 with breakfast service from 7:30-7:45 a.m. and lunch service from 11:45 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Kealing Middle School: June 6-23 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch service from 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Kocurek Elementary School: June 6-21 with breakfast service from 7:45-8 a.m. and lunch service from 10:50-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Langford Elementary School: June 6 to July 14 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11-11:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Linder Elementary School: June 6 to July 14 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Lively Middle School: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Martin Middle School: June 6 to July 22 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

McBee Elementary School: June 6 to July 15 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Navarro ECHS: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 1-1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Norman-Sims Elementary School: June 6 to July 22 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Northeast ECHS: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Ortega Elementary School: June 6 to July 14 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 12-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Overton Elementary School: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12-12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday

Padron Elementary School: June 6-23 with breakfast service from 7:35-7:55 a.m. and lunch service from 12:20-12:40 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Palm Elementary School: June 6 to July 14 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:05-12:35 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Pecan Springs Elementary School: June 6 to July 29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Perez Elementary School: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Pillow Elementary School: June 6-21 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Pleasant Hill Elementary School: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday

Rodriguez Elementary School: June 6 to July 14 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Sanchez Elementary School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-7:45 a.m. and lunch service from 10:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. Monday through Friday

Sunset Valley Elementary School: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 7:15-8:15 a.m. and lunch service from 11:15 a.m. -12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday

Travis ECHS: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:45 a.m. and lunch service from 12:45-1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Travis Heights Elementary School: June 6-23 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch service from 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Webb Middle School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch service from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Widen Elementary School: June 6 to July 15 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Winn Elementary School: June 6-21 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Wooten Elementary School: June 6 to July 14 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch service from 11:15 a.m.- 12:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Mendez Middle School: June 6 to July 1 with breakfast service from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Eastside ECHS: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Burnet Middle School: June 6 to July 14 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders: June 6-23 with breakfast service from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch service from 1-1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Allison Elementary School: June 6 to July 15 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Akins ECHS: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for the month of June and Monday through Friday for the month of July

The Carver Museum will also be offering meals from June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The following BISD schools will be offering free meals:

Red Rock Elementary School: May 31-July 7 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch service from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek Elementary School: May 31-August 5 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch service from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Emile Elementary School: May 31-August 5 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch service from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Bluebonnet Elementary School: May 31-August 5 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch service from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek Middle School: May 31-July 7 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch service from 12:15 - 12:45 p.m.

Bastrop Middle School: May 31-July 7 with breakfast service from 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch service from 12:15 - 12:45 p.m.

Bastrop High School: May 31-June 30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 12:30-1 p.m.

Cedar Creek High School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 12:30-1 p.m.

Burnet CISD will be offering summer meals at the following locations, except for the week of July 4:

Shady Grove Elementary School: June 1 to July 29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Burnet High School - Athletic Field House: June 6 to July 28 with breakfast service from 9:15-9:45 a.m. and lunch service from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Boys & Girls Club - Burnet: June 1 to July 29 with breakfast service from 8:40-9:10 a.m. and lunch service from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday

The following DVISD schools will be offering free meals Monday through Thursday, except for the week of July 4:

Baty Elementary: June 1-30 and July 11-28 with lunch service from 10 a.m. to noon

Collins Elementary: June 1-30 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and July 11-28 with lunch service from 10 a.m. to noon

Creedmoor Elementary: June 1-30 and July 11-28 with lunch service from 10 a.m. to noon

Gilbert Elementary: June 1-30 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and July 11-28 with lunch service from 10 a.m. to noon

Dailey Middle School: June 1-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and July 11-28 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Del Valle High School: June 1-30 with breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and July 11-28 with breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dime Box ISD will be offering free summer lunch June 1-30 Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Dime Box school cafeteria.

The following Elgin ISD schools will be offering free meals:

Booker T Washington Elementary School: May 31 to July 1 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Elgin Elementary School: May 31 to July 25 with breakfast service from 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Neidig Elementary School: May 31 to July 1 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Elgin Intermediate School: May 31 to July 1 with breakfast service from 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Elgin Middle School: May 31 to July 1 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Elgin High School: May 31 to July 1 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Flatonia ISD will be offering free summer meals June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Florence ISD will be offering free summer meals in the Florence Elementary School cafeteria May 31 to June 30 with breakfast service 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The following GISD schools will be offering free meals:

Cooper Elementary School: May 31 to July 29 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Purl Elementary School: May 31 to July 29 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Williams Elementary School: May 31 to July 29 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tippit Middle School: May 31 to July 29 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

East View High School: May 31 to July 29 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The following Hays CISD campuses will be offering free meals, except for July 4:

Camino Real Elementary School: June 6-24 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tobias Elementary School: June 6 to August 4 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Uhland Elementary School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Simon Middle School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Hays High School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7:15-8:15 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

JISD will be offering free meals Monday through Thursday at Igo Elementary and Jarrell High School. Click here for the schedule.

The following LGISD schools will be offering free meals:

La Grange Elementary School: May 31-July 29 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

La Grange High School: May 31-June 30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

The following LISD schools will be offering free meals:

Reed Elementary School: June 6-July 29 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Running Brushy Middle School: June 6-July 29 with breakfast service from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Danielson Middle School: June 6-July 29 with breakfast service from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch service from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

The following LISD schools will be offering free meals:

Packsaddle Elementary School: June 1-30 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Llano Elementary School: June 1-30 with lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

The Dr. Eugene Clark Library will be offering free summer meals from June 3-July 29 with lunch service from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

The following MISD campuses will be offering free meals except for June 20 and July 4:

Manor Elementary Early Learning Center: June 9 to July 7 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Manor New Tech Middle School: June 9 to July 28 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Oak Meadows Elementary Fine Arts Academy: June 9 to July 15 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Presidential Meadows Elementary: June 9 to July 15 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Manor Senior High School: June 6 to July 28 with breakfast service from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

The following Marble Falls ISD campuses will be offering free meals:

Colt Elementary School: June 6 to July 28 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, bilingual services only available on Mondays

Highland Lakes Elementary: May 31 to July 29 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Marble Falls Middle School: June 7 to July 29 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

The following NBISD schools will be offering free meals, except on Monday, June 20:

Klein Road Elementary School: June 1-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

New Braunfels High School: June 3-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

New Braunfels Middle School: June 13-30 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

The following PfISD schools will be offering free meals, except on July 4:

Brookhollow Elementary School: July 10-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Dearing Elementary School: July 10-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Delco Primary: June 1-16 with breakfast service from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Dessau Elementary School: July 18-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday

River Oaks Elementary School: July 25 to August 4 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 12:30-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Ruth Barron Elementary School: June 1-24 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:30-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Timmerman Elementary School: May 31 to August 12 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday

Wieland Elementary School: May 31 to August 12 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday

Windemere Elementary School: June 6-23 and July 6-21 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch service from 12:30-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Dessau Middle School: July 18-29 with breakfast service from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Park Crest Middle School: July 18-29 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday

Pflugerville Middle School: July 18-29 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday

Westview Middle School: July 18-29 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday

Connally High School: June 6-23 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 12:30-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Weiss High School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday

The following RRISD schools will be offering free meals:

Anderson Mill Elementary School: June 6-30 and July 7-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:40-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Bluebonnet Elementary School: July 7-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:40-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Callison Elementary School: July 7-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:20-12:40 p.m. Monday through Friday

Union Hill Elementary School: July 7-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:40-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Voigt Elementary School: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:40-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Hernandez Middle School: July 7-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:40-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Hopewell Middle School: July 7-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:40-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Grisham Middle School: July 7-29 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 12:40-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Round Rock High School: June 6-23 and July 6-21 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Success High School: June 6-23 and July 6-21 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:35 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

San Marcos CISD will be offering free meals except for July 4 and 5 at the following locations:

Bonham Pre-Kindergarten: June 6-30 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Goodnight Middle School: June 7-23 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Mendez Elementary School: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

San Marcos High School: June 6 to August 5 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Miller Middle School: July 18-29 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Allen Woods Resident Assembly: June 6 to August 5 with lunch service from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

C.M. Allen Resident Assembly: June 6 to August 5 with lunch service from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Purple Bus: June 6 to August 5 with lunch service from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday

Cuauhtemoc Hall: June 27 from July 1 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch service from 12-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Wonderland School: June 6 to August 5 with lunch service from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

The Main Street Intermediate Café will be offering meals from May 31 to August 12 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. No meals will be served the week of July 4.

Advertisement

WISD campuses will be serving breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.