Where is the O.J. Simpson chase white Ford Bronco?

June 17, 1994, marked a moment of national intrigue as television broadcasts interrupted game five of the NBA Finals to relay a gripping scene: a slow-speed pursuit involving a white 1993 Ford Bronco on a desolate California highway.

Al Cowling's white Ford Bronco achieved notoriety as he led police on a slow-speed pursuit across Los Angeles with O.J. Simpson in the back seat.

This occurred shortly after a warrant was issued for Simpson's arrest in connection with the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman. This event catapulted the vehicle to iconic status in criminal history.

Approximately 95 million viewers witnessed the event live on television before the vehicle reached Simpson's Brentwood home, where he surrendered to police without incident.

Following the infamous chase, Simpson was acquitted of the murder charges months later. The Bronco, once in the limelight, gradually faded into obscurity, leaving many to wonder about its whereabouts.

What happened to O.J. Simpson's Bronco?

A year after the chase, Al Cowlings, a former teammate and close friend of Simpson who owned the vehicle, sold the truck to Simpson’s agent, Mike Gilbert, for a reported $75,000. Gilbert still owns it today. The Bronco is no longer in L.A., but has been on display at the Alcatraz East crime museum in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., since 2016.

In 2017, around the time of O.J. Simpson's release on parole in Las Vegas after serving nine years in prison for charges related to armed robbery, Gilbert attempted to sell the Bronco. He offered it to Rick Harrison from the show "Pawn Stars" for $1.3 million.

The negotiation, portrayed on the show, didn't end in agreement. Gilbert eventually lowered his asking price to $1,250,000, but they still couldn't strike a deal.

According to a spokesperson for Alcatraz East, speaking to FOX News in 2019, there haven't been any recent legitimate offers for the truck or any active efforts to sell it since its appearance on "Pawn Stars."

At present, the Bronco occupies a place of prominence alongside other infamous vehicles at the museum.

Among its neighbors are Ted Bundy's Volkswagen Beetle, a vehicle notorious for its association with the serial killer.

Additionally, there's a car utilized in the production of a movie depicting the infamous Bonnie and Clyde duo, adding to the museum's collection of criminal history. Another notable inclusion is a car formerly owned by notorious gangster John Dillinger, further enhancing the museum's array of historically significant vehicles.

Alcatraz East recently shared a photo of the Bronco on display, accompanied by the question, "Which vehicle in our car gallery are you most excited to see?"

On Thursday, it was announced that Simpson had passed away at the age of 76, a confirmation given by his family.

"Our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," read a post on the official OJ Simpson X account. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren."

According to his attorney speaking to TMZ, Simpson passed away in Las Vegas. TMZ reported that Simpson had been battling prostate cancer in recent years and had been under hospice care for the last few months.

FOX News contributed to this story.














