WilCo adds traffic lights to Liberty Hill neighborhood after concerns about speeding

The Brief WilCo will be adding traffic lights to the Rancho Sienna neighborhood after concerns about speeding The concerns came about driver's were constantly speeding near an elementary school



In September 2024, FOX 7 Austin told you about a neighborhood in the Liberty Hill ISD area fighting to see more stop signs after concerns about high traffic and speedy drivers near their children’s elementary school.

The Rancho Sienna neighborhood sits between Ronald Reagan and SH 29.

During the commissioner's court hearing on Tuesday, the court approved traffic lights in this neighborhood.

RELATED: WilCo neighborhood worries speeding across from elementary school could hurt children

The intersection at Ronald Reagan and Via De Sienna is right where county commissioners approved additional traffic signals.

The traffic lights will cost more than $650,000.

Residents express their concerns

Local perspective:

"You have these buses that are trying to cross into the median with people flying going 60, 70 miles per hour, so I mean, I think it will help a little bit," said Lauren Ayerbe, a Rancho Sienna parent and resident.

Lauren Ayerbe lives along this intersection.

"It's another kick the can down the road situation my eyes," said Ayerbe. "Yes, it’s needed for safety issues, however, it doesn’t solve the problem that we’re experiencing in Rancho. I think it would actually make the situation worse, honestly."

She's worried it will cause Via De Sienna, the street crossing Ronald Reagan, to attract more drivers looking for a cut-through street.

"I think people are just going to get frustrated because they’re not going to want to wait at another light up the road to turn onto Kaufman loop," said Ayerbe.

Ayerbe would still like to see stop signs placed closer to the elementary school.

"It's not just these moms that are upset about people flying through their neighborhood because it’s inconvenient, it’s a safety hazard," said Ayerbe. "It’s a legitimate safety hazard."

By the numbers:

After sharing these concerns with FOX 7 in September, she said she received a traffic study from the county.

According to the study, more than 105,000 cars passed by Via De Sienna at Montalcino Lane between September and October 2024. That intersection is right next to Rancho Sienna Elementary.

The data showed nearly 1,000 vehicles, or one percent of the total cars, went at least 10 miles over the 35-mile-per-hour speed limit. The average speed was 31 miles per hour while the fastest was 60 miles per hour.

About a mile away and closer to the intersection where the new stop lights will go, the county tracked roughly 10 percent of vehicles going 10 miles over the limit.

Altogether, the study analyzed 37,167 vehicles on Affazia Lane and Via De Sienna. The average speed was 37 miles per hour. The fastest driver went 66 miles per hour.

What's next:

These stoplights could be installed by the fall of this year.

After we aired the initial story in September, Ayerbe said the Liberty Hill ISD superintendent asked extra officers from its police force to monitor the school during the afternoon rush of kids getting out.

What they're saying:

Below is the full statement FOX 7 Austin received from the county:

"Williamson County is partnering with the city of Leander and Liberty Hill ISD to install a traffic signal at Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Via De Sienna. The traffic signal will enhance safety and mobility at the intersection, which is located between the Rancho Sienna and Bar W Ranch communities, as well as two Liberty Hill ISD elementary schools. The project is currently being advertised for construction bids. Construction of the traffic signal is estimated to begin in late spring 2025 and be completed in fall 2025.

Williamson County is aware of additional traffic concerns within the Rancho Sienna community. Traffic concerns on Via De Sienna Boulevard have been reviewed previously and at those times they did not meet criteria warranting the installation of additional stop signs. We are currently in the process of engaging with critical stakeholders within the community, including the HOA, MUD, Liberty Hill ISD, Liberty Hill ISD Police and the Sheriff’s Office, to have comprehensive discussions regarding traffic concerns and possible solutions.

As growth occurs in this area, we will continue to evaluate safety and mobility."