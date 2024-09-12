WilCo neighborhood worries speeding across from elementary school could hurt children

The brief A WilCo neighborhood is voicing concerns about a street that has become a "cut-through" for drivers. Residents are scared children from Rancho Sienna Elementary School, which is in the neighborhood, will get seriously hurt. A petition has been created to come up with a solution.



A group of residents living between Ronald Reagan and Highway 29 in unincorporated Williamson County said their neighborhood has become a cut-through street for drivers.

It’s become a major safety concern for parents with kids at Rancho Sienna Elementary School.

"What I saw on the first day of school with somebody almost plowing through a crossing walk with a cross guard with children starting to cross there, it was the last straw," said Lauren Ayerbe, a Rancho Sienna resident and parent.

For parents like Ayerbe, speeding in front of the elementary school has become an urgent concern.

"It’s every day," said Ayerbe.

The speed limit is posted at 35 mph when it’s not in an active school zone.

"I would say on average at least 40-45, and then you have the few that blow through here going upwards of 50-55," said Ayerbe.

The speeding happens off Via De Sienna Blvd., right in front of the neighborhood elementary school. It connects Ronald Reagan and State Highway 29, with two lanes of traffic going in both directions.

Drivers often use it to avoid all the stops on Kaufman Loop.

"People just decide, you know, it’s not my neighborhood, I'm in a rush to get to H-E-B," said Jamie Kennedy, another Rancho Sienna parent.

Neighbors like Kennedy said she only started noticing the problem when the area really began booming.

"We really want them to think about what if this was your kid going to school and god forbid something happens," said Kennedy. "We really want to prevent that."

At no point is there a stop sign for either of the lanes on Via De Sienna and the Rancho Sienna HOA President, Amy Davis, thinks that would make a big difference.

"Someone's going to get seriously hurt, and I'm tired of not doing anything about it," said Davis.

Davis started a Change.org petition to get stop signs put in.

"We’re hoping to gain two thousand signatures of registered voters in Williamson County that we can then take to the county commissioner and say please stop ignoring us. We really need these stop signs," said Davis. "This is no longer a backwater of Williamson County. This has become a major thoroughfare."

She’d like to see a stop sign wanted in front of the elementary school at the crosswalk of Via De Sienna and Montalcino. She also thinks a four-way stop would help slow people down across from the community center on Via De Sienna and Rancho Sienna Loop.

"Liberty Hill is all about being safe," said Kennedy. "Let’s make our kids safe at school and safe in the neighborhoods, and so now this is an issue. We’re asking the school district to step up and help us, we’re asking the county to step up and help us."

The county is in charge of putting up stop signs.

A spokesperson tells FOX 7 Austin that they follow national standards regarding stop sign usage and conduct traffic studies to help make decisions about where stop signs go.

They are gathering information about any recent studies for FOX 7 Austin. We will update this article when we receive it.

Although Davis said the last one she knew about was in September 2023, she had not heard anything about the results.

Families also ask to see more officers or deputies patrolling the area and enforcing the speed limit.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office referred us to Liberty Hill ISD’s Police Department.

"While the neighborhood itself is within Williamson County's jurisdiction, it's important to note that Rancho Sienna Elementary School and the school zone surrounding it fall under the responsibility of the Liberty Hill Independent School District Police Department."

Liberty Hill ISD told FOX 7 Austin it was not in their jurisdiction.

"The safety of our students is our highest priority. LHISD monitors the school zone during drop-off and pickup and supports students crossing the road.

The county has jurisdiction in the area, so they may be better to connect with about the road itself. "