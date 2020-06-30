Wilco Forward program issues more than $33.2M in grant checks

The Wilco Forward Small Business Grant Program has issued more than $33.2 million out of $35 million allocated to assist local small businesses affected by COVID-19.

The county says the deadline to apply for the program is 11:59 p.m. tonight (6/30). Business owners in Williamson County can submit an application online.

The Williamson County Auditor's Office has approved just over 3,500 applications as of Monday, and 107 more applications are pending review. The staff has received approximately 25 new applications a day since the program was established in May. According to the county, the average grant is around $9,500.

The county says that today also is the last day to apply for the U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program. This loan program provides loan forgiveness for retaining employees by temporarily expanding the traditional SBA 7(a) loan program.

