Officials in Round Rock cancel planned 4th of July events

Officials in Round Rock have canceled two planned events for the 4th of July.

The July 4th Community Spirit Neighborhood Parades and the Rock'N River July 4th Pool Party will not be held this year due to "the continued focus on the numbers count of COVID-19 in Central Texas and for the safety of all of our residents."

“While the parade is one of my favorite events in Round Rock, canceling this year’s scaled-down version is the right thing to do for public health,” City Manager Laurie Hadley said in a statement.

Residents who purchased a ticket for the Pool Party will be issued a credit or refund in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, city officials had announced that its large Independence Day parade was being scaled down to three separate routes that would pass through Round Rock neighborhoods. The parades would have featured a small number of city vehicles, like fire trucks, and honor healthcare workers and first responders who have been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Residents were encouraged to enjoy the parade from their front yards.

