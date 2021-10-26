Wildcat faces off with bowl in adorable struggle at San Antonio Zoo

The San Antonio Zoo shared an adorable video of a fishing cat playing with a large stainless steel bowl in its enclosure.

The fishing cat is a medium-sized wild cat from Asia.

Unlike many cat species, fishing cats readily swim. Their front toes are partially webbed, and their claws protrude slightly even when retracted, an adaptation for fishing. Their round, elongated head is also adapted for diving, according to Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute.

In the video taken on October 25, Dusky the fishing cat can be seen trying numerous times to nab a large stainless steel bowl floating in a water feature.

"Turns out Dusky’s toughest challenger yet is a metal bowl," the zoo wrote.

Storyful contributed to this article

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter