1 dead after fire in north Austin: ATCEMS

A person is dead after being pulled from a burning house in north Austin early Saturday morning, according to Austin Fire and ATCEMS.

AFD responded to a structure fire at a house in the 11000 block of Indianhead Drive in north Austin around 1:19 a.m. early Saturday morning.

The department reported that a victim had been pulled from the burning house.

The fire was knocked down by approximately 1:24 a.m., and crews worked to overhaul and ventilate the structure. Medics with EMS were on the scene with the victim.

ATCEMS reported that the adult patient pulled from the fire was in cardiac arrest and died at the scene after medics performed extensive resuscitation efforts.