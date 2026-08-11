Texas wildfires: Crews working to put out fires in Burnet, Llano counties

The Brief Fire crews are working to put out wildfires in Central Texas The Sandy Fire is in Llano County near Horseshoe Bay The Flatrock Fire is in Burnet County near Marble Falls



Fire crews are working to put out wildfires in Burnet and Llano counties.

The backstory:

Sandy Fire

According to data from Watch Duty, the wildfire is in the area of Walnut Creek and Ridge Drive near Horseshoe Bay in Llano County.

As of August 11, around 8 p.m., the fire has burned 9 acres with 50% containment, the Texas A&M Forest Service said.

Flatrock Fire

According to data from Watch Duty, the wildfire is in the 4300 Block of County Road 401 near Marble Falls in Burnet County.

As of August 11, around 7:30 p.m., the fire has burned 15 acres and is 30% contained, the Texas A&M Forest Service said.

Firefighters have stopped forward progression.

No evacuations are in place at this time.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates