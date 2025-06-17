The Brief The Texas power grid should stay on this summer FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski spoke to the head of ERCOT about the summer forecast However, the influx of new residents and construction of power-sucking data centers could create a supply shortfall by 2026



The head of ERCOT said the lights and AC should stay on this summer. The forecast comes after a statewide inspection of the power plants.

The power grid in the Austin metro took a hit back in May with a temperature spike and then later from a micro-burst from a big storm.

The head of ERCOT did not rule out the possibility of local power outages this summer, but he is optimistic the power grid will be fed and energized.

Will the Texas power grid hold this summer?

The backstory:

For those who have grown accustomed to watching the state power grid, the current weather pattern is reason for a little cautious optimism.

Hope, especially as we get closer to what’s usually a hot July.

The head of ERCOT, Pablo Vegas, shared that optimism when he provided FOX 7 with a summer grid outlook.

"I love the cooler morning, it's nice and warm and the, you know, promise of a day ahead. You know, we have to be ready for anything that the weather brings our way, and the grid is ready for that," said Vegas.

An early heat wave in May raised questions about the summer weather forecast and if the grid would hold. But a recent inspection of power plants across Texas, according to Vegas, indicates supply will meet demand, even during the Dog Days of August.

"And the inspections show that the operators are taking this very seriously, that they're readying their power facilities in order to be able to operate during the peak summer heat. So, the grid is ready," said Vegas.

Along with natural gas power plants, the grid continues to be fed by wind and solar farms. There is also a push to spur new battery storage capabilities and new advances in nuclear energy.

"So, what we want to try to do is create policies that support all the resources growing because we're going to need every electron," said Vegas.

Dig deeper:

ERCOT, back in February, warned the influx of new residents and construction of power-sucking data centers could create a supply shortfall by 2026.

Vegas told FOX 7 new legislation requiring backup generators at data centers should provide a safety net for the grid.

"Those backup generation facilities, if the grid were to get into an emergency condition and be very scarce, those data centers would come off of the grid and use their backup generation. That's now put into law. And that's something that is a game-changer when it comes to reliability. And so that provision, once implemented, is going to, I think, pave the pathway for safe growth on the data center side, and that's going to really change the picture of that forecast. I think it's going to change the reliability and improve the numbers when we do our next update," said Vegas.

Texans speak out

Local perspective:

FOX 7 got mixed reactions about whether ERCOT will be able to feed the growing demand.

A woman from Fort Worth said her HVAC Unit broke several weeks ago. She is having trouble finding an affordable replacement.

"No, we're not confident. I don't think we can trust that ERCOT or the legislature is doing anything to protect us or keep us safe and cool this summer," said the woman from Forth Worth.

An Austin man noted a possible reversal in the expected pressure from new residents may be a factor.

"I don't think that the power will go out. I also think that a significant part of the power going out was that a lot of people are moving here. It seems that at least while this hasn't stopped, the rate of people that are moving here has slowed, and so I'm confident that the powers will stay on," said the Austin resident.

How to stay prepared for the weather

What you can do:

The wild card for this summer's power picture continues to be mother nature. Hurricane season is here, and thunderstorms will also continue to pop up, with both capable of causing widespread outages.

The risk is why federal, state, and local officials continue to urge residents to be prepared for outages. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has a website with several ideas on what to do.

Basic supply kits include:

Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting, scissors and duct tape (to shelter in place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery