Drugs found in Buc-ee's plushies during Texas traffic stop

Marijuana and ecstasy were found inside some Buc-ee's plush toys during a traffic stop in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says that on July 31 just after 1 a.m., a deputy stopped a car on I-10 heading west for a traffic infraction.

After getting consent to search the car, the deputy reported the smell of marijuana coming from the car and found the plush toys in the backseat.

When he felt the toys, he detected something inside and saw that they had been re-stitched. Packages of marijuana and ecstasy were found inside the stuffed toys. The marijuana weighed over two pounds, according to the sheriff's office.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

After the drugs were found, the driver, identified as 47-year-old Lugene Davis Jr of San Antonio, said he was suffering from chest pain. EMS was then called and transported him to a local hospital.

The drugs were seized and FCSO says a warrant will be issued for Davis.