UT Austin officials respond to critical report on pro-Palestine protest response

The University of Texas at Austin officials are rejecting the conclusions made about their response to pro-Palestine protests on campus in April, which resulted in dozens of misdemeanor arrests.

On Wednesday, members of a UT faculty committee condemned the way university leadership handled the demonstrations in a new report critical of how state troopers and Austin police assisted in dispersing a group that had set up a barricade on the South Lawn.

The report concluded university officials violated several of its own institutional rules regarding free speech. The committee claims administrators "violated the right of students, faculty, staff and members of the public to gather and express views, on any topic, in the Common Outdoor Areas of the UT campus, with or without prior notification to the University."

The committee also claims the tense confrontations that took place on both days of the protests could have been avoided, saying the University administration did not do enough to seek a cooperative resolution "before stopping the event or resorting to disciplinary charges or arrest" as the Institutional Rules require.

The faculty committee's report is viewed as an opinion by university leaders and appears to fall outside its stated function. On the committee's website, it's noted that the purpose of the committee is to address issues regarding "tenure, promotion, faculty evaluations as well as academic freedom in teaching, scholarship and expression."

In May, a state Senate Committee held a hearing on the protests at UT and on other state campuses where UT law school professor Steven Collis testified about what free speech isn't.

"Physical harm to body or property vandalism, including spray-painting buildings. Blocking roads. Blocking access to buildings. Barricading oneself into a building. None of those qualify as speech," said Collis at the May hearing.

Administrators remained steadfast about how they handled the protest in April.

"The University's actions complied with our policies and the law," said UT spokesperson Mike Rosen.

The authority to request help from DPS and APD was clarified this summer by UT Austin in a policy update. It was pointed out that the school has always had the ability to call in mutual aid.

Images of items confiscated during the protests seem to indicate there was a risk for escalation. An image of a gun found by police was provided to FOX 7 Austin. The small solid black pistol was taken from Michale Maule, who is from San Marcos. Having a firearm on a school campus is a violation of state law.

Rocks and bricks placed near the protest encampment were also found, as well as mallets, tie down screws, chains and tent spikes. Plywood shields with pipe handles, as well as steel cables to reinforce protest barricades, were allegedly brought onto campus by protesters. A second gun was also confiscated.

In the UT statement from Rosen, it was noted:

"UT Austin will continue to support the Constitutional rights to free speech of all individuals on our campus and will also enforce our rules, while providing due process and holding students, faculty, staff and visitors accountable."

Liberal arts teacher Richard Heyman, according to his attorney, was fired after being arrested for interfering with police during the protest.

FOX 7 Austin was told that students who were arrested were not expelled. Reportedly, many were given deferred suspensions. The notices stated any violation of school policy in the future would result in stiffer penalties.