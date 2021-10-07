Williamson County animal shelter in need of fosters, adopters

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) is in desperate need of the public's help following a surge of animal intakes.

In the last seven days, the animal shelter has taken in 150 pets. Now, it's asking the public's help to give these pets temporary or forever homes.

"One hundred and fifty animals in just seven days is an enormous amount we simply cannot handle ourselves," said Misty Valenta, Animal Services Director. "The situation is critical. To provide the level of care expected of us to each individual animal, we must have the community’s support."

The public is encouraged to help the shelter through this current crisis by adopting, fostering or reuniting lost pets. A two-week foster will assist the shelter with its current capacity issues by creating more space, according to WCRAS.

First-time fosters for WCRAS can click here and fill out the foster application. Experienced dog fosters are asked to come to meet with an animal care specialist to match them up with a dog.

Additionally, the WCRAS is participating in the Texas Big Dog adoption promotion, sponsored by Best Friends Animal Society. For the month of October, all medium and large adult dogs and adult cats are just $4.00 to adopt (prices subject to change) when you schedule an appointment.

To view all adoptable pets, visit www.wilcopets.org, then send an email to adoption@wilco.org to schedule a priority-service appointment to meet the pets that interest you.

WHAT IF I FIND A LOST PET?

Members of the community who find a lost pet are encouraged to work to reunite that pet with his or her family. Studies have shown that a lost pet is usually found within a mile or two of home. Putting up "found pet" flyers, posting to social media groups dedicated to reuniting lost pets with owners, and walking the pet around the neighborhood where the pet was found are all great ways to help a lost pet return home.

More tips on helping pets reunite with their families can be found here.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter