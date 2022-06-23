Williamson County shelter holding free adoption event for cats and kittens

If you're looking for a new furry friend, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter may be able to help.

WCRAS will be staying open later this Friday for its second Cat's Pajamas free adoption event. Those looking to adopt a cat or kitten can come from 6-8 p.m. June 24.

"Come to the shelter to adopt a cat or kitten during our Cat’s Pajamas Adoption Event," animal services director Misty Valenta said. "We are at the height of kitten season, so there are lots of adorable kittens and adult cats to choose from, and they’re all free to adopt during this extended two-hour event."

Residents can preview available cats and kittens online. No appointments are necessary for this event.