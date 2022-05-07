Williamson County closes voting location due to police activity in Round Rock

The Williamson County Elections Office says it is closing a polling location in Round Rock due to police activity in the area.

The county says the location at the Fern Bluff MUD Community Center on Wyoming Springs Drive will be closed.

Voters seeking to cast their ballot in the May 7 election are advised to use an alternative polling location. The county says that the four nearest locations are the:

BACA Center at 301 W Bagdad Ave, Round Rock

Randalls at 2051 Gattis School Rd, Round Rock

Wilco Jester Annex at 1801 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock

Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex, 10211 W Parmer Lane, Austin

Round Rock police have been looking for a suspect who shot at police in the area of Old Settlers Boulevard and Sam Bass Road since early Saturday afternoon.