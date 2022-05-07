Round Rock police looking for armed suspect in area of Old Settlers Blvd, Bent Tree Drive

The Round Rock Police Department says it is looking for a suspect that shot at police Saturday afternoon.

Residents in the area of Old Settlers Boulevard and Bent Tree Drive are asked to continue to shelter in place and those outside the area are advised to stay away.

Round Rock police said in a 1:15 p.m. update that the individual was actively shooting at police.

Pflugerville police has also responded to the scene.

The Williamson County Elections Office says it is closing a nearby polling location due to the police activity in the area. The Vote Center at the Fern Bluff MUD Community Center on Wyoming Springs Drive will be closed.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.