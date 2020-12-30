Williamson County EMS field staff receives COVID-19 vaccinations

COVID-19 is still with us but for many frontline healthcare workers, Tuesday was the beginning of the end of a nightmare. "This virus has changed the way we have to operate. It has caused some extra stress for first responders," said Willem Vandeplas, paramedic, Williamson County EMS.

Vandeplas has been with Williamson County for 12 years. Tuesday he was among with first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"They explained everything to you so you know what to expect, the common side effects. The shot itself was painless, I didn't even realize she was already done, then they wait 15 minutes to make sure you don't have any adverse reactions," said Vandeplas.

The vaccine was also available to those over 65-years-old, or more vulnerable. "I’m 74...laughs. I’d like to live a lot longer," said Phyllis Squires.

Williamson County partnered with Family Hospital Systems to administer the vaccine. Now they have 35 locations around the county that are vaccinating their medical staff.

Williamson County received hundreds of vaccine doses last week, but there was a holiday delay in distribution. County Judge Bill Gravell disagreeing with the decision.

"I can’t answer for the health district and their decisions, but what I say is this. That today every first responder, firefighter, and paramedic in Williamson County gets an opportunity to receive the vaccine and I'm grateful for that," said Gravell.

Gravell was under fire this year after it was revealed that he violated his own stay home order. He is remorseful and hopes wilco residents can trust science. "As an elected official I made a mistake and I answered for that and I’ve been held accountable and we should all follow the law and I’ve learned my lesson," said Gravell.

Gravell said when it is his turn, he will also take the vaccine. "I have confidence in what we've done. Operation Warp Speed I believe will be written in history as one of the greatest tasks undertaken and achieved by America," said Gravell.

