Williamson County extends disaster declaration, reduces fee at landfill

The Williamson County Commissioners Court extended the local disaster declaration for 30 days, expiring on March 9.

In order to receive a federal disaster declaration, the state must demonstrate its uninsured damage meets or exceeds $51,587,544, and Williamson County’s damage must meet or exceed $2,704,035.48.

A federal disaster declaration could allow for people with property damage to receive some financial assistance, such as low interest loans, for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to report their property damage.

In addition, the Williamson County Commissioners Court announced the Williamson County Landfill, 600 Landfill Road in Hutto, is accepting clean brush for a reduced fee.

Waste Management is offering a reduced fee of $10 plus tax per pickup truckload of limbs and clean brush now through Feb. 19.

In addition, the Commissioners Court approved waiving its 6.5% fee for these pickup truckloads. This payment scale is for non-commercial vehicles and excludes trailers. The normal charge for clean brush/wood is $8.64 per cubic yard. Trash/debris is $46.90 per ton.

As a reminder, Williamson County is not under a burn ban. Residents in the unincorporated area may burn brush if it is not against their deed restrictions and if they have checked with their Emergency Service District (ESD) to see if a permit is required.

A list of ESD phone numbers is available here. Please call and report your controlled burn to Williamson County Communications at (512) 864-8282.