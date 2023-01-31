Expand / Collapse search

Williamson County issues disaster declaration due to wintry weather

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Williamson County
FOX 7 Austin

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell issued a disaster declaration due to the severe winter weather conditions. 

The disaster declaration activates the recovery and rehabilitation aspects of the Williamson County Emergency Management Plan and allows the county to take all legal actions necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of county residents. 

RELATED COVERAGE:

Texans are encouraged to report property damage due to the storm.

To view the declaration, click here.  