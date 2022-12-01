Williamson County now including Narcan with AEDs in county buildings

In an effort to save lives, Williamson County will now include Narcan with its automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in county buildings.

Narcan is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. It's not harmful if it turns out the person wasn't taking opioids.

The medication installed in county buildings is administered through a nasal spray instead of through an injection, so there is no needle.

Williamson County’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Community Health Paramedics initiated the program to supply county buildings with Narcan.

The Community Health Paramedics partner with Bluebonnet Trails Community Services to follow up with people seen by EMS who have suffered an overdose. They discovered that people did not know how or where to access Narcan.

"We want Narcan to be more accessible to the public, so we started with our own public government buildings. We thought that government buildings might be a place where people think to go to for help," said Amy Jarosek, lead for the Community Health Paramedic program.

The county’s mental health authority, Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, is supplying the Narcan through a grant, and also has the medication available through their clinics.

"This lifesaving partnership with EMS ensures help is available at the time it is most needed. The follow-up care enhances support for persons seeking recovery by connecting them with information and resources," said Andrea Richardson, CEO for Bluebonnet Trails Community Services.

People can also obtain Narcan through any pharmacy.