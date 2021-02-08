Expand / Collapse search

Williamson County officials provide update on COVID-19 vaccinations

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Coronavirus in Central Texas
COVID-19 vaccination update from Williamson County -2/8/21

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell and Dr. Nathaniel Greenwood, chief medical director for Family Hospital Systems, are conducting a joint virtual press conference to give an update on the county’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts. 

Recently the county launched an outreach program called Vaccination Registration Technical Assistance, or VRTA, Centers to help increase the number of those getting vaccinated.

