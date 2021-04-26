Williamson County officials provide update on COVID vaccinations

Officials in Williamson County are holding a news conference to provide an update on COVID vaccinations. It comes on the four-month anniversary of when the county began its efforts to vaccinate the public.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell will be joined by Cristin Meehan, Director of Vaccine for Curative, Terra Williams, Central Texas Growth Manager for Curative, Chris Almendarez, President of the Round Rock Express, and Michael Shoe, Williamson County Director of Emergency Management.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed on FOX 7 Austin's website, the FOX 7 Austin YouTube channel, and the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

Officials say more than 80% of those over age 65 have been vaccinated with at least one more dose.

Recently officials ended the centralized waitlist as they said demand for the vaccine had fallen off. The drop in demand and other factors have led Judge Gravell to consider closing down mass vaccination sites soon.

People can now schedule COVID-19 vaccinations directly with the provider of their choice. There are now 25 vaccine providers in Williamson County with more than 20,000 first shots available.