Williamson County to stop accepting names on COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

Williamson County says it will no longer be accepting names on its COVID-19 vaccine waitlist starting Friday, April 16 at 5 p.m.

Officials say the county will send the names of people remaining on its waitlist to their mass vaccine provider Curative to schedule their vaccination through early next week. After that, residents wishing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will schedule directly with the provider of their choice.

Williamson County still has approximately 30,000 people on its waitlist. Officials say they've found that only about 5% of the people invited to schedule an appointment are following through and making an appointment and that many already have received their vaccination from another provider.

"The supply has caught up with the demand. We have made great progress in helping people get vaccinated, and we still have a way to go, but the form in which we do it will change," said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell in a news release. "Going forward, people can directly schedule an appointment with Curative or another provider of their choice just as they would for a flu shot."

More than 193,000 Williamson County residents have received a COVID-19 vaccination.

Currently, the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 Vaccination website shows, in Williamson County, approximately 42.14% of the county population 16 and older are vaccinated with at least one dose and 72.57% of those 65 and older have received at least one dose.

For more information about COVID-19 resources in Williamson County, you can go here.

