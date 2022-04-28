Williamson County rancher offers Elon Musk free land for Twitter HQ

Following Elon Musk‘s buyout of Twitter, a Central Texas rancher hopes the billionaire brings the headquarters to the area. He has offered Musk 100 acres of his property for free.

"I just thought this was the perfect place for that, we’ve got the infrastructure, we’ve got the roads, and we’ve got the labor force. I really think people would enjoy living up here," said Jim Schwertner, President of Schwertner Farms.

He wants Musk to move Twitter HQ from San Francisco, California, to Schwertner, Texas.

FOX 7 spoke with Schwertner about his offer. Since Musk already brought his other companies like Tesla to the Austin area he felt that Northern Williamson County is ready for a big company like Twitter to move in.

"Austin is expensive, it’s not affordable anymore, Georgetown and Round Rock [are] the same way. The greater Jarrell, Schwertner metroplex is where it’s at."

In total, Schwertner Farms holds about 20,000 aces.

"100 acres in the grand scheme of things is not that much land, and so I believe this is the right place at the right time. Where else can you get 100 acres for free?"

Schwertner says he made this 100-acre offer because of Musk’s stance on free speech and Twitter, which he says resonated with him.

"I believe that’s why this nation is so polarized right now. It’s because we’ve been censoring one side versus the other. You may not agree with me on everything and I may not agree with you, but I need to hear your side and that’s what is so unique about him buying Twitter."

Since his tweet, Schwertner has heard from many Texas political leaders who support his offer. Even Governor Greg Abbott, who’s been very vocal about Musk moving his companies to Texas, tweeted about Schwertner's offer asking Elon Musk to think about it.

So far, Musk has not contacted Schwertner about the offer.