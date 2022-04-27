Texas man offers free land to Elon Musk for Twitter headquarters

A Texas man has offered Elon Musk 100 acres of free land for the headquarters of Twitter. Elon Musk recently reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion.

The offer for free land for one of the world's richest men came from Jim Schwertner.

Jim Schwertner is president and CEO of Schwertner Farms Inc., which runs Capitol Land & Livestock east of Jarrell. Schwertner is also on the board of directors for the National Business Aviation Association.

"Elon, Move twitter to Schwertner, TX , 38 miles North of Austin and we will give you 100 Acres for FREE," Schwertner tweeted on April 26.

He isn't the only Texan enticing the new owner of the social media platform to move the headquarters to the Lone Star State. Texas Governor Greg Abbott also tweeted at Elon Musk saying, "Bring Twitter to join Texas, SpaceX & the Boring company."

Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion on Monday, promising a more lenient touch to policing content on the social media platform where he — the world's richest person — promotes his interests, attacks critics and opines on a wide range of issues to more than 83 million followers.

The outspoken Tesla CEO has said he wanted to own and privatize Twitter because he thinks it’s not living up to its potential as a platform for free speech.

Musk said in a joint statement with Twitter that he wants to make the service "better than ever" with new features while getting rid of automated "spam'' accounts and making its algorithms open to the public to increase trust.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," the 50-year-old Musk said, adding hearts, stars and rocket emojis in a tweet that highlighted the statement.

The deal was cemented roughly two weeks after the billionaire first revealed a 9% stake in the platform. Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal.

Twitter said the transaction was unanimously approved by its board of directors and is expected to close in 2022, pending regulatory sign-off and the approval of shareholders.

