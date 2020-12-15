Williamson County rolls out new jury selection software

Williamson County says that the district and county courts at law have acquired state-of-the-art software that will serve as the county’s new jury summons platform moving forward.

The system, called Jury Manager from Tyler Technologies, will facilitate jury selection while helping reduce the spread of COVID-19 by eliminating the need to gather large numbers of potential jurors.

The software allows for the District Clerk’s Office to send out the summons to a resident’s address via a postcard, which will have details on a two-step process for the individual to respond by the summons date.

A sample of the postcard to be sent out by the new jury selection system (Williamson County)

Step 1 requires that the person visit eResponse, a website that will allow them to submit their information electronically. The information gathered online will require a valid email address for the prospective juror. Jurors will be contacted with additional information through the email address provided. For those that do not have access to a computer, there will be a phone number on the jury summons for assistance.

Step 2 asks that all jurors check their reporting status. The county says the system will allow the juror to claim an exemption or disqualification through the portal. The clerk will then record the response electronically. If the juror is qualified and does not claim an exemption or disqualification, the clerk will notify the juror through their email where and when to report.

The county says this new system will alleviate the need for a large number of potential jurors to respond to their jury summons in person at the Justice Center. It also will tell them in advance if they are excused from duty.

The process will also make notification of any cancelation more seamless, says the county, as the clerk will notify the juror if the jury trial has been canceled in an email. Summons will be sent at least five weeks prior to the reporting date.

Currently, the Justice Center is following all CDC guidelines and the current Supreme Court Order on jury selection. At this time, jury call is only for district and county courts at law until further notice, says the county.

The District Clerk’s Office, the Williamson County IT Department, and representatives from Tyler Technologies have been configuring, implementing, and training ahead of the launch for the last six months, says the county.

