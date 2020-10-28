Williamson County seeing more people visit from other areas

Downtown areas in Williamson County are seeing more foot traffic from Austin, Houston, and Dallas. Many businesses along the square In Georgetown are increasing their entertainment options for these visitors.

“We’re seeing a lot of activity when the weather is fairly nice,” said Ken Covington the owner of Ken'z Guitars & Accessories.

Covington‘s guitar shop on the Georgetown square sells more than just guitars, there is also live music. “Business has been a little slow here so this opens up income for the store for us as musicians,” said Covington.

Lately, he’s been seeing more people walking around downtown.

“A fair amount Dallas and Houston for sure and a few from San Antonio. You’ll see a lot of families out in lawn chairs sitting in circles making good use of the weather and getting out more than they usually do,” said Covington.

According to the Downtown Georgetown Association, ever since Williamson County reopened the bars the area has seen a lot more foot traffic from the bigger cities in the state. The City of Georgetown also said they do advertising in the large metro areas to get people to visit.

Covington felt many places on the square like his are looking to add more entertainment, like live music, in an effort to help keep foot traffic high.

“We do an open mic or a musician can come in here and play for an hour, an hour and a half if he wants to. We can advertise it, he can give a show if he wants to he or she or a band,” said Covington.

Down the street at the restaurant Gumbo’s, live bands now play on their balcony, and they offer live music daily. “It’s really great for all the businesses out here because a lot of places were worried they couldn’t stay open the way it was going and now I think most people are doing well,” said Travis Page, the Gumbo’s General manager.

Most places in the square offer some sort of entrancement option now, as they want to keep attracting more people and in turn, recover revenue lost during the pandemic.

The two major events on the square we canceled this year due to COVID concerns.

