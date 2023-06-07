Celebrate National Best Friends Day with WCRAS's Doggy Day Out program

Thursday is National Best Friends Day, so the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) is offering a chance to find a new furry best friend through its Doggy Day Out program.

The program is a day-foster opportunity, allowing people to take one of WCRAS's many dogs up for adoption or foster out for the day and see how it goes and if the pup is a good fit for them.

Buddy, formerly known as Pope, found his forever home through the program. WCRAS says that when his people took him on a Doggy Day Out after visiting him the day before, they fell in love.

His owners told WCRAS: "Doggy day out was perfect for us...Not only did we take him for a walk but we brought him home to our house. Buddy sure seemed to like it here, with a big backyard and a king-size bed. To this date, he still thinks it's his."

The program runs daily from noon to 5:30 p.m.

Those interested in participating in the program can visit the shelter and pick up a shelter pup with a leash and some "adopt me" gear to help the dog.

Participants must bring the dog back by 5:30 p.m., and if it turns out to be a good fit, they can then adopt.

For more information on the program, click here.