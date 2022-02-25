Williamson County to break ground on Westinghouse Road improvements

Williamson County is set to break ground Monday on construction improvement on Westinghouse Road near Georgetown.

City and county officials will be at the groundbreaking ceremony on Feb. 28, including Georgetown mayor Josh Schroeder, and county commissioners Valerie Covey (Pct. 3) and Russ Boles (Pct. 4).

Williamson County is set to break ground Monday on construction improvement on Westinghouse Road near Georgetown. (Williamson County)

The improvements will be to Westinghouse Road (also known as County Road 111) from FM 1460 to SH 130 and County Road 110 from north of County Road 107 to County Road 111.

The county says this project will upgrade about 5.5 miles of existing roadway into wider roads with two travel lanes, shoulder and turn lanes at intersections. The project is part of an ultimately six-lane divided urban roadway for east-west travel on Westinghouse Road and County Roads 110 and 105, collectively referred to as County Road 111.

The $21 million project, which is funded through the voter-approved 2019 road bond and the city of Georgetown, is expected to be completed in early 2024. The city is contributing 34% of the total construction costs.

