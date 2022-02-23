Georgetown updates fire codes following Ponderosa Pet Resort fire

Georgetown City Council unanimously approved amendments to the city’s fire codes during its meeting on Feb. 23.

All animal-care facilities in Georgetown will now be required to install fire alarms. Newly constructed facilities will also have additional fire-protection requirements.

The amendments make Georgetown’s fire codes among the strongest in the country when it comes to protecting pets and animals, according to the city council.

Most fire codes, including on the international, national, and state levels, do not require fire prevention features for animal-care facilities. "The features animal-care facilities are now required to install will help prevent tragedies like the one we experienced here in September from happening again," Mayor Josh Schroeder said.

75 dogs killed in fire at Ponderosa Pet Resort

On September 18, 2021, 75 dogs were killed in a fire at the Ponderosa Pet Resort.

When the Georgetown Fire Department responded to the pet resort on Saturday night, the entire building was engulfed in flames. Despite the quick response time from GFD, 59 families lost their pets in the Ponderosa Pet Resort fire.

All 75 dogs inside the Ponderosa Pet Resort died from smoke inhalation.

"I lost two of my [dogs] back in September. It was devastating not only to me, but to my family, my friends and the community," said Don Huckins.

"Animals are not inanimate objects. They are living, breathing, feeling beings who are completely dependent on the decisions we make for them, and they deserve humans to be accountable for a minimum standard of protection. They have no voice. When you know better, you're supposed to do better, and we know better now," said Lakelyn Huckins, who lost her dogs in the fire.

As of February 2022, Georgetown fire investigators could not pinpoint the cause of the fire. However, they hypothesized six potential causes, all of which have to do with electrical equipment at the Ponderosa Pet Resort.

"Many people, myself included, believe animals are extensions of our family," Georgetown Fire Chief John Sullivan said. "As a direct result of this unspeakable loss for 59 of our Georgetown families, we took a hard look at our processes and our building codes, and have taken several, critical steps to ensure we do better by our beloved pets. I wish I could turn back time and prevent this tragedy from happening in the first place. I get some solace, and I hope the families will as well, from knowing we have put measures in place to protect our four-legged family members in the future."

Click here to learn more about the investigation into the pet-boarding facility fire.

Georgetown fire codes go into effect on March 9, 2022

Under the approved amendments, all existing animal-care facilities used for the temporary or permanent housing or care of animals are to install a supervised fire alarm system within 18 months of the codes going into effect on March 9, 2022.

That would give existing facilities until September 2023 to bring their facilities up to the new fire-code standards, according to the City of Georgetown. As of Feb. 23, there were 23 existing animal-care facilities in the Georgetown Fire Department service area. Of those, 17 reportedly didn’t have fire alarms.

All newly constructed animal-care facilities are required to have advanced fire protection features that include a sprinkler system, according to the city.

Unless sprinklers are otherwise required by the City’s Building or Fire codes, acceptable alternatives to a sprinkler system are as follows:

A facility with 50 or fewer animals on-site that has 1) a supervised fire alarm system; and 2) Class A finish on the walls (similar to the drywall that is used in residential garages) would not be required to install a sprinkler system.

A facility with 51 to 100 animals on-site that has 1) a supervised fire alarm system; 2) fire resistive materials surrounding the kennel area; and 3) Class A finish on the walls would not be required to install a sprinkler system.

A facility with 101 or more animals on-site that 1) provides all animals immediate, unobstructed access outside; 2) has a supervised fire alarm system; and 3) provides constant supervision would not be required to install a sprinkler system.

Unless sprinklers are otherwise required by the city’s building or fire codes, a facility is not required to install a sprinkler system if it provides 24-hour, on-site supervision. Such facilities will have to install an approved fire alarm system.

Electronically supervised carbon-monoxide detection systems also are required in all, newly constructed animal-are facilities, according to the new fire codes.

Equestrian facilities are exempted from the new fire-code requirements.

