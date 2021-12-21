Georgetown City Council approves new council district map

The Georgetown City Council has approved its new council district map.

Council approved the second and final reading of an ordinance to establish new council districts for Georgetown.

The redistricting process started in October and council held meetings to discuss and give direction on the new map on Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Nov. 23, Dec. 3, Dec. 14, and Dec. 17.

The city says that the agendas, maps, and video of the meetings can be found online. The meetings were open to the public and broadcast live on georgetown.org/gtv , Facebook, and on GTV channel 10.

The new council districts, as well as other local and state district boundaries, will be effective in January.

The Williamson County Elections Department will mail out new voter registration cards in January to all active registered voters with new City Council District numbers, new County voting precinct numbers, and other state and local districts that may have changed, says the city.

New Council Districts will be in effect in advance of Jan. 19, the start of the filing period for candidates in Districts 3, 4, and 7 that will be on the May 2022 City Council election ballot.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Two Georgetown ISD counseling programs recognized with CREST awards

Williamson County officials discuss winter storm readiness plan

City of Georgetown to close offices, facilities for holidays

Georgetown Parks & Recreation announces day camps for holidays

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter