Flexible circuit maker CelLink to open manufacturing site in Georgetown

A new manufacturing facility is coming to Georgetown this year.

Flexible circuit maker CelLink Corporation has chosen the Gateway35 Commerce Center in Georgetown for its new facility, which will produce flexible circuit used in electric vehicles and battery storage units.

The new building, located in Georgetown between I-35 and SH 130, is expected to be completed in June 2022.

CelLink manufactures the world’s largest and most electrically and thermally conductive flexible circuits, essential for the automotive and energy storage industries. The company is a key supplier to major electric vehicle manufacturers providing intelligent wiring systems needed for automotive wiring and battery packs with a key focus on efficiency and safety, according to the city.

CelLink plans to hire 800-2,000 employees in high-tech jobs over the next 10 years, making them one of the largest private sector employers in the city. The total capital investment for the project is estimated to be $130 million in five years.

CelLink will receive a total combined incentive package worth $8.02 million from local jurisdictions, including:

Williamson County property tax abatement for 10 years of 75 percent for business personal property and 50 percent for real property, valued at $2.11 million

City of Georgetown property tax abatement of the same terms, valued at $2.18 million

An infrastructure reimbursement grant of $2.5 million, paid from the Georgetown Economic Development Corporation Type A sales tax fund

A five-year job creation grant with a total value of $525,000, also paid from GEDCO

The retirement of Renewable Energy Credits to offset the company’s electric usage for five years to certify the facility as using 100 percent renewable energy, valued at up to $1 million

The city says that Gateway35 Commerce Center is a two-phase project on 114 acres positioned at the intersection of I-35 and SH 130, less than 30 minutes from downtown Austin. Titan Development and the City of Georgetown are developing a new road for the park, Wittera Way, which connects to both I-35 and SH 130 with easy access to the major highways for Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio.

Gateway35 is at the northernmost point of the Austin metropolitan statistical area and close to the Georgetown Municipal Airport and many single-family residential neighborhoods, says the city.

